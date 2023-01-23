Obtain residents’ informed consent before Aadhaar authentications: UIDAI2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 04:42 PM IST
- The authority underlined that logs of authentication transactions including the consent taken are kept only for the period as prescribed in the Aadhaar Regulations
New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday said entities are required to obtain residents’ informed consent either on paper or electronically before carrying out Aadhaar authentications under the new guidelines for requesting entities.
