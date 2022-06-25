Obtain valid PUC certificate or face action: Delhi govt to vehicle owners

Obtain valid PUC certificate or face action: Delhi govt to vehicle owners1 min read . 07:02 PM IST
- Earlier, the Delhi government decided to ban the entry of medium and heavy goods vehicles to the national capital from October to February.
In a move to control pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government on 25 June asked vehicle owners to obtain valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC) to avoid penal actions, including disqualification of their driving licence for three months.
In a move to control pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government on 25 June asked vehicle owners to obtain valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC) to avoid penal actions, including disqualification of their driving licence for three months.
The Transport Department issued a public notice saying it issue challans to those vehicles whose PUCC has expired. "The challan will be issued under section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which states that failure to possess PUCC may lead to imprisonment up to three months or fine up to ₹10000 or both," the notice said.
The Transport Department issued a public notice saying it issue challans to those vehicles whose PUCC has expired. "The challan will be issued under section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which states that failure to possess PUCC may lead to imprisonment up to three months or fine up to ₹10000 or both," the notice said.
"They will also be disqualified to hold their licence for three months," the notice added.
"They will also be disqualified to hold their licence for three months," the notice added.
Apart from this, the notice said that all those registered vehicle owners whose vehicles are more than a year old from the date of registration should get their vehicles checked and obtain a valid PUC to avoid fine.
Apart from this, the notice said that all those registered vehicle owners whose vehicles are more than a year old from the date of registration should get their vehicles checked and obtain a valid PUC to avoid fine.
Earlier, the Delhi government decided to ban the entry of medium and heavy goods vehicles to the national capital from October to February. However, vehicles carrying raw vegetables, fruits, grains, milk and such essential commodities will, however, be allowed.
Earlier, the Delhi government decided to ban the entry of medium and heavy goods vehicles to the national capital from October to February. However, vehicles carrying raw vegetables, fruits, grains, milk and such essential commodities will, however, be allowed.
The Delhi government on 15 June had written to its neighbouring states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, requesting them to allow only BS VI-compliant buses to enter the national capital from October 1 in order to help control air pollution in the city.
The Delhi government on 15 June had written to its neighbouring states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, requesting them to allow only BS VI-compliant buses to enter the national capital from October 1 in order to help control air pollution in the city.
With inputs from PTI.
With inputs from PTI.