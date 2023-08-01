“Except in one or two cases, it seems that there have been no arrests at all…the investigation is so lethargic. FIRs are registered after so long, arrests not made, statements not recorded. That means that the situation was so bad for two months that it was not conducive for FIRs. There was no law, you couldn't even register an FIR, police couldn't arrest," LiveLaw quoted the Chief Justice as saying.