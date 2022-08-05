‘Obviously non-cooperative': What Partha Chatterjee's advocate said on ED case

‘Obviously non-cooperative': What Partha Chatterjee's advocate said on ED case1 min read . 04:42 PM IST
- If you try to ask a man who is not involved in the crime, he will obviously be non-cooperative, Partha Chatterjee's advocate said
On Enforcement Directorate (ED) claims that Partha Chatterjee has been non-cooperative since the beginning, his lawyer said that it is obvious that he will remain non-cooperative considering he is not involved in the case.
In ED Case on 22 July, when his house was raided nothing has been recovered, Chatterjee's Advocate. “If you try to ask a man who is not involved in the crime, he will obviously be non-cooperative."
Last month, Chatterjee, a former minister in the West Bengal government, and his aide Arpita Chatterjee were arrested on money-laundering charges linked to the SSC (School Service Commission) scam. He was accused of a role in alleged illegal appointments of schoolteachers and staff in government-run schools when he was the state Education Minister. Moreover, crore rupees of jewellery were also recovered from their house. He was later removed from the Bengal cabinet and suspended from TMC.
Meanwhile, Chatterjee stated that the money found in the investigation does not belong to him. "When the time comes, you will know...the money does not belong to me."
Partha Chatterjee - who has now been suspended from the Trinamool Congress - and his aide Arpita Mukherjee have separately been claiming that they are a "victims of a conspiracy."
Meanwhile, Court has extended ED custody of Chatterjee and Mukherjee by 2 days in the scam. During the custody, Partha had also sought medical attention citing his health concern. He was immediately taken to a state-run hospital after he was informed of uneasiness during his custody. Later he was shifted to AIIMS in Bhubhaneshwar on ED's complaint of his fake illness. To compensate for the time spent on managing Partha's fake illness act, ED had also requested to increase the custody to 14 days for better interrogation.
