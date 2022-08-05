Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  ‘Obviously non-cooperative': What Partha Chatterjee's advocate said on ED case

‘Obviously non-cooperative': What Partha Chatterjee's advocate said on ED case

Partha Chatterjee was arrested on Saturday hours after ED seized 21.90 crore in Indian currency, jewellery valued at around 70 lakh and foreign currency worth around 54 lakh from the apartment of his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee.
1 min read . 04:42 PM ISTLivemint

  • If you try to ask a man who is not involved in the crime, he will obviously be non-cooperative, Partha Chatterjee's advocate said

On Enforcement Directorate (ED) claims that Partha Chatterjee has been non-cooperative since the beginning, his lawyer said that it is obvious that he will remain non-cooperative considering he is not involved in the case. 

In ED Case on 22 July, when his house was raided nothing has been recovered, Chatterjee's Advocate. “If you try to ask a man who is not involved in the crime, he will obviously be non-cooperative."

Last month, Chatterjee, a former minister in the West Bengal government, and his aide Arpita Chatterjee were arrested on money-laundering charges linked to the SSC (School Service Commission) scam. He was accused of a role in alleged illegal appointments of schoolteachers and staff in government-run schools when he was the state Education Minister. Moreover, crore rupees of jewellery were also recovered from their house. He was later removed from the Bengal cabinet and suspended from TMC.

Meanwhile, Chatterjee stated that the money found in the investigation does not belong to him. "When the time comes, you will know...the money does not belong to me."

Partha Chatterjee - who has now been suspended from the Trinamool Congress - and his aide Arpita Mukherjee have separately been claiming that they are a "victims of a conspiracy."

Meanwhile, Court has extended ED custody of  Chatterjee and Mukherjee by 2 days in the scam. During the custody, Partha had also sought medical attention citing his health concern. He was immediately taken to a state-run hospital after he was informed of uneasiness during his custody. Later he was shifted to AIIMS in Bhubhaneshwar on ED's complaint of his fake illness. To compensate for the time spent on managing Partha's fake illness act, ED had also requested to increase the custody to 14 days for better interrogation.

