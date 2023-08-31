OCCRP report on Adani: Congress targets PM Modi, demands JPC probe in the matter

After the release of controversial report by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) against Adani group, senior congress leader Jairam Ramesh attacked PM Modi and demanded a JPC probe in the matter.

In his latest tweet, Jairam Ramesh demanded the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the matter and know the flow of benami funds into the Adani Group. In his latest tweet, Jairam Ramesh mentioned the OCCRP report, which was primarily covered by the Financial Times and The Guardian. Now, the report is available to everyone on its website. He said that the report talks “about the clearly brazen violations of Indian securities laws by the Adani Group and its close associates."

He also alleged PM Modi of going to different lengths and depths to protect his corrupt friends and their misdeeds by “rendering India's regulatory and investigative agencies toothless, reducing them to political tools to intimidate the Opposition rather than to investigate wrongdoing."

Jairam Ramesh also said that these revelations also provided some answers to the questions asked by the Congress party about his dubious relationship with Adani as part of the Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun (HAHK) series. The PM continues to be silent on these questions of national interest.

“There is now fresh evidence linking Adani associates Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli and Chang Chung-Ling to an effort to bypass Indian securities laws relating to minimum public shareholding that were put in place to prevent share price manipulation. Shell companies controlled by Ahli and Chang—that have been revealed to be fronts for Gautam Adani’s elder brother Vinod—accumulated substantial stakes in four Adani Group companies covertly and illegally. The stench of corruption around the network of Adani-linked shell companies located in opaque tax havens is only getting stronger with the money trail being established now," he said in his tweet.

He also said that the “actual ownership of two of the thirteen benami shell companies that SEBI has failed to identify, despite years of “investigation", has been revealed. But questions remain about SEBI’s role."

“Did the obvious conflict of interest revealed by the association of past SEBI Chairpersons with the Adani Group play a role in SEBI’s inability to properly investigate these shell companies? Why did SEBI fail to disclose to the Supreme Court that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence(DRI) had carried out investigations against the Adani Group in 2014, that were then closed by the Modi government in 2017?" questioned Jairam Ramesh.