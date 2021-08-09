Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed five basic principles for enhancing maritime security during an open debate on the matter by United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the matter.

PM Modi called for maritime trade without barriers so as to establish legitimate trade. "We should remove barriers to maritime trade. Our prosperity depends on the active flow of maritime trade and barriers in this path can pose a challenge to the entire global economy. Free maritime trade is associated with the culture of India for time immemorial."

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi advocated peaceful settlement of maritime disputes and only on the basis of international law. He also professed encouragement to responsible maritime connectivity.

The PM urged the present nations to collectively combat maritime threats posed by non-state actors and natural calamities. Lastly, PM Modi said that we have to preserve maritime environment and maritime resources.

The Prime Minister chaired the high-level debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation' by United Nations Security Council through video conferencing on Monday. The meeting was meant to discuss ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity, and strengthen coordination in the maritime domain.

The meeting saw several heads of state and government of member states of the UNSC in attendance, along with high-level briefers from the UN System and key regional organisations.

"Oceans are our shared heritage and our maritime routes are the lifelines of international trade. These oceans are very important for the future of our planet," PM Modi said during the meeting. "This shared heritage of ours is facing several types of challenges. Maritime routes are being misused for piracy and terrorism."

"We want to make an inclusive framework on maritime security in our region based on the vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region). This vision is for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain," the Indian Prime Minister said.

The UN Security Council has discussed and passed resolutions on different aspects of maritime security and maritime crime. However, this will be the first time that maritime security will be discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in such a high-level open debate.

