OCI application fee revised: Here’s what applicants need to know

The Bureau of Immigration had hiked the service fees for the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), increasing it to 275 US dollars (approximately ₹25,700). The hiked service fee for OCI cardholders has come into effect from April 1, 2026. But that's not all. The revised fee depends on where the application is being submitted.

Under the revised framework, the application fee must be deposited in Indian currency or the corresponding equivalent in the local currency.

If you are filing the application within India, the application fee is set at ₹15,000. The official notification reads: “In case of OCI application is submitted in India, a fee of Rs.15,000/- by way of Demand Draft drawn in favour of “Pay and Accounts Officer (Secretariat), Ministry of Home Affairs” payable at New Delhi.”

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If the OCI application is filed outside of India, 275 US dollars will be charged from the applicants. “In case of OCI application to be submitted outside India, by way of Demand Draft for US $ 275 for each applicant or equivalent in local currency. For the amount of fee to be paid in local currency, please visit the web site of the respective Indian Mission/Post.”

For the OCI cardholders who wish to update their documents will also need to deposit a certain fee. After turning 20 years of age, the cardholders who obtain a new passport will need to have their OCI card reissued once. The fee for which is USD 25 (approximately ₹1,400 in India). Same amount will be required if anyone needs to change some personal details.

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If you have lost your OCI card, you will be charged USD 100 (approximately ₹9,386) for reissuance. The Bureau of Immigration said in a post that the updates of passport details need to be done within three months of issuance of the new passport. If the passport details are updated after three months, a fee of of USD 25 ( ₹2,348 approximately) will be charged.

Renunciation of the OCI card is also charged at USD 25.

How to register for OCI cards? Application for the registration as an OCI can be made online. Before filling the application, instructions maybe perused so that there is no mistake in submission of application.

To apply for OCI registration, go to ociservices.gov.in/onlineOCI

Click on ‘Click here to proceed’

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