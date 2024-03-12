OCI card now available to 7th generation Indian-origin Mauritians, says President Murmu, special provision approved
President Droupadi Murmu said this move will allow young Indian-origin Mauritians to ‘become overseas citizens of India’ and ‘reconnect with their ancestral land’.
India has approved a special provision to grant an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card to the 7th generation of Indian-origin individuals in Mauritius, President Droupadi Murmu on March 11, ANI reported.
