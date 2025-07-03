OctaFX case: Luxury yacht, minijet boat, cars and other assets of Pavel Prozorov worth ₹131.45 cr attached by ED

As part of the probe into OctaFx's unauthorized forex trading, the Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth 131.45 crore from Russian Pavel Prozorov, including a luxury yacht and assets located in Spain.

Riya R Alex
Published3 Jul 2025, 08:54 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Mumbai office has attached properties valued at 131.45 crore from Russian Pavel Prozorov, including a luxury yacht and assets in Spain, as part of the probe into OctaFX's unauthorised forex trading under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

A release by ED on July 3 stated, “These assets belong to Pavel Prozorov, the mastermind behind the platform OctaFx. The assets include movable properties in the form of a luxury yacht, a minijet boat, luxury car and immovable properties in the form of two residential properties in Spain. The luxury Yacht goes by the name – “Cherry” is an Italian model commercial yacht cruising in the Western Mediterranean.”

