October air passenger traffic up 33% sequentially: Icra

"The average number of passengers per flight during October2020 was 106, as against an average of 131 passengers per flight in October 2019. Thus, it is expected that the domestic aviation industry operated at a passenger load factor (PLF) of about 68% in October2020, as against 83.6% in October 2019, that too on a low capacity," Shah said, adding that the PLF for October was higher than the 63.2% in September despite the increase in capacity deployment by about 24%.