October Bank Holidays: For 21 days banks to remain shut next month. Details here

October Bank Holidays: For 21 days banks to remain shut next month. Details here2 min read . 07:39 AM IST
- As per the RBI's calendar, banks will be closed for a total of 21 days in October, including second and fourth Saturdays, as well as, Sundays
Bank Holidays October 2022: With the festive season kicking off, there would be several bank holidays in October. As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays, banks will be closed for a total of 21 days in October, including second and fourth Saturdays, as well as, Sundays.
However, some of the bank holidays will be state-specific, and during national holidays, banks will remain shut across the country.
With Navratri, Durga Puja, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, and several other important festivals, falling in October, therefore banks will be shut on most of the days.
The longest bank holidays will be observed in majorly eastern India--Tripura, Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. In these states, banks will be closed for four continuous days. Going by the RBI's holiday calendar, offline bank services will be inoperational from October 2-5 (Saturday to Wednesday) in Odisha, Sikkim, Bengal, Jharkhand, Tripura, and Bihar. In Gangtok and Sikkim, banks will be closed from October 4-7.
Banks will be closed for a long weekend during the Diwali festivals. Banks will be closed from 22 October-24 October, except in Sikkim, Telangana, and Manipur. In Gangtok, banks will be closed from 25 October to 27 October.
Banks Holidays during weekends in October:
In October, banks will be closed on 8 October and 22 October (second and fourth Saturdays). And, on October 2,9,16,23 and 30 due to Sunday holiday.
