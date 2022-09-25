October Bank Holidays: For 21 days banks to remain shut next month. Details here

The longest bank holidays will be observed in majorly eastern India--Tripura, Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. In these states, banks will be closed for four continuous days. Going by the RBI's holiday calendar, offline bank services will be inoperational from October 2-5 (Saturday to Wednesday) in Odisha, Sikkim, Bengal, Jharkhand, Tripura, and Bihar. In Gangtok and Sikkim, banks will be closed from October 4-7.