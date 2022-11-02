October e-way bills slip from quarter end peak

Industrial output data from the government had shown that manufacturing sector which saw a sharp 20% jump in May this fiscal has since tapered off as the base effect waned and showed a small degree of contraction in August. Policy makers believe that India's economy is on a strong footing although external factors pose a downside risk as coordinated action by central banks around the world is leading to a surge in cost of funds while energy prices are witnessing sharp volatility. The RBI last month lowered its forecast for economic growth to 7% from its earlier forecast of 7.2% as headwinds from extended geopolitical tensions, tightening global financial conditions and possible decline in the external component of aggregate demand could pose downside risks.