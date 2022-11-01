October GST receipts at second highest level since rollout

It is for the second time the gross GST collection has crossed Rs. 1.5 trillion mark. October also saw the second highest collection from domestic transactions, next only to what was seen in April 2022. “This is the ninth month and for eight months in a row now, that the monthly GST revenues have been more than the ₹ 1.4 trillion mark," the ministry statement said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}