October passenger vehicle retail sales fall 9% but Navratri helps sequentially

New Delhi: Retail sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market declined by 8.8% year-on-year to 2,49,860 units in October due to the adverse impact of covid-19 related disruptions and high base in the corresponding period. Last year, both Dussehra and Diwali festivals were in October which resulted in a higher base.

As per data released Monday by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), showroom sales though improved substantially on a month-on-month basis from 1,57,972 units sold in September, due to increased demand in rural and urban markets during the Navratri festival and shift in customer preference for personal transport to avoid getting infected in public transport.

The same trend though can’t be witnessed in the two-wheeler segment which was expected to recover faster during the festival month.

Despite Navratri festival which boosted sales during the month, showroom sales of motorcycles and scooters dropped by 26.8% to 10,41,682 units.

As a result of the sudden halt in economic activity due to the pandemic, retail sales of commercial vehicles also declined by a massive 30.3% to just 44,480 units.

According to Vinkesh Gulati, president, FADA, new launches continued to be in demand in the passenger vehicle segment but entry-level motorcycles saw a muted response. Navratri period witnessed robust vehicle registrations but remained in the red as compared to last year.

“As we enter the last leg of festivals and with covid getting into its third wave in many cities, there is a sense of cautiousness amongst customers. Due to the lockdown announced in few European countries, procurement of spares will also be a cause of hindrance for smooth supply of vehicles in Indian markets. This will create a supply and demand mismatch thus affecting the passenger vehicle sales," added Gulati.

With retail sales picking up after the removal of the lockdown in May, most manufacturers ramped up production according to the demand and built inventory at dealerships expecting robust sales during Navratri and Diwali festival.

The retail data released by the FADA is in sharp contrast with the wholesale dispatch data released by automobile manufacturers. Maruti Suzuki India reported a 17% y-o-y increase in wholesale while the same for Hyundai also rose by a record 13.3%. The dispatches of two-wheelers by Hero MotoCorp also recorded a highest ever 34.7% during the period.

