October school holidays across India: Closures on Diwali, Chhath, Bhai Dooj—check dates

While schools across the country will adhere to a pan-India schedule, modifications have been made to school holiday schedules in different states.

Published14 Oct 2025, 11:33 AM IST
AI-generated image showing an empty classroom in a school closed for Diwali.(AI Image)

Schools across India will remain closed for different periods in the month of October, for Diwali festivities and other reasons.

With some states having a slightly different holiday schedule, we take a look at school holidays in October.

Pan-India

Across India, Diwali will be celebrated with a six-day holiday, with school closures beginning on Dhanteras (October 18) and ending on Bhai Dooj (October 23).

The six-day break will cover most major festive days, including Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, the main Diwali day, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.

While schools across the country will adhere to the above schedule, modifications have been made to school holiday schedules in different states.

Bihar

While schools be closed in the poll-bound state for Diwali, holidays will also be given ahead of Chhath Puja, giving students an extended break that lasts several days.

Karnataka

School closures have already been announced in Karnataka from October 8 to 18 to allow teachers to take part in the ongoing socioeconomic caste survey in the state.

The government has also listed October 20 (Naraka Chaturdashi) and October 22 (Balipadyami, Deepavali) as holidays.

Rajasthan

While most states will see schools closed for a six-day period between October 18 and October 23, students in Rajasthan will enjoy an extended break.

Diwali holidays in Rajasthan began on October 13, and the break will continue till October 12, giving teachers and students a 12-day vacation.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed for Diwali from October 20 to October 23, and with October 19 being a Sunday, students will be able to enjoy an extended break.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, schools will be closed from October 20 to October 23, and will include holidays for major days like Kali Puja (October 20), Diwali (October 21), and Bhai Dooj (October 3).

While the list above gives a general idea of Diwali holidays across India and in particular states for October 2025, students and parents are advised to check with their institutions for details.

