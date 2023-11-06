Odd-Even scheme back in Delhi: Netizens question Arvind Kejriwal's move to curb air pollution
The new decision by the Delhi government comes in the wake of mounting pollution levels and health concerns affecting the city's residents.
Amid the pollution level in the national capital increasing to a severe level, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on 6 November announced that the Odd-Even system, based on license plate digits, will be implemented for a week starting 13 November.
Apart from this, he also added, “Delhites fully deserve 30 cigarettes worth of muck going into their lungs by Kejriwal and his Party. Delhi Pollution- 600 AQI- in fact reflects freebies Character of Delhi voters."
Harsh shared a meme on the odd-even scheme.
While Jays M Shah questioned the logic of odd-even scheme. “Most of the new cars are BS VI engine cars , which hardly do any pollution, so what's the logic in odd even schemes"
Some even took a jab at the odd-even implementation. Akshay wrote, “People of #DelhiNCR lets buy bailgaadi. I hope they wont apply odd even to that. Sab k sab upar baithe hue ministers care nothing about public. Bas vote k time pe aajate ye karenge wo karenge. #DelhiPollution #DelhiAirPollution"
