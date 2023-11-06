Amid the pollution level in the national capital increasing to a severe level, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on 6 November announced that the Odd-Even system, based on license plate digits, will be implemented for a week starting 13 November.

According to the Odd-Even system, the usage of vehicles will be restricted based on the last digit of their license plates.

The new decision by the government comes in the wake of mounting pollution levels and health concerns affecting the city's residents.

"In view of air pollution, the Odd-Even vehicle system will be applicable for one week from 13th to 20th November," Rai told a press conference in New Delhi on 6 November.

Under the Odd-Even scheme, vehicles with license plate numbers ending in an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) are allowed to operate on even dates, while those ending in odd digits (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) can ply on odd dates.

Reactions:

Col Ajit Singh Bhinder, while slamming the Arvind Kejriwal government, took to X and wrote, “Only Idiots & Kejriwal believe pollution will come down with ODD/EVEN SCHEME or BS3/4 SCHEME. Pollution will drop when it rains OR when the stubble burning period ends. Why is KEJRIWAL being allowed to make Monkey out of crores of Delhites every year? Where is media & judiciary?"