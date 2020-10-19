New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the odd-even scheme will be implemented in the national capital only if rest of the methods to curb air pollution fail.

"We have implemented the odd-even scheme many times in Delhi. It would be our last resort and we'll think about its implementation if rest of the methods to curb the air pollution fail," said Rai when asked about AAP government's plans for odd-even scheme.

The national capital's air quality was recorded in the "poor" category on Monday morning, even as pollution levels dipped slightly due to favourable wind speed.

However, the share of stubble burning in the city's pollution is likely to increase, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

On Sunday, a central government agency reported 1,230 farm fires in Delhi's neighbouring states -- the maximum in a day so far this season.

The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution stood at 17 per cent on Sunday. It was 19 per cent on Saturday, 18 per cent on Friday, around one per cent on Wednesday and around 3 per cent on Tuesday, Monday and Sunday.

The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 232 at 8:45 am on Monday. The 24-hour average AQI was 254 on Sunday. It was 287 on Saturday, 239 on Friday and 315 on Thursday, the worst since February 12 (AQI 320).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The odd-even scheme of the Delhi government is a traffic rationing measure under which private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit on even dates. The scheme was first enforced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2016.

With inputs from PTI

