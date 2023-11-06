Delhi Odd Even Scheme 2023: Delhi government on Monday announced the comeback of the odd-even scheme as the national capital reels from the worst level of pollution. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said, “In view of air pollution, the Odd-Even vehicle system will be applicable for one week from 13th to 20th November".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with cabinet members and officials to discuss ways to mitigate the pollution levels. After the meeting, the Delhi Environment Minister held a press conference in which he announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme after Diwali.

Also read: Delhi news: Schools asked to suspend physical classes until 10 November. Details here

The Odd-Even Scheme will be implemented in Delhi for a week as of now.

Further, the Delhi cabinet minister announced the suspension of in-person classes in all schools, barring X and XII classes.

However, the decision on work from home for 50% of staff in govt and pvt offices in Delhi is to be taken later, the minister added.

What is Delhi's Odd-Even Scheme?

It is a traffic rationing measure under which private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit on even dates.

'BJP maligning Punjab's image': BJP-AAP in blame game over stubble burning as Delhi gasps for clean air

Delhi pollution level worsens

Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi on Monday recorded an AQI of 488.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government has taken stringent measures in recent days, including a ban on entry of polluting trucks as the air turns toxic due to unfavourable wind conditions and a sharp rise in farm fires across north India.

Delhi, NCR air pollution: Thick, toxic smog shrouds city, nearby areas; air quality dips into 'critical' category

Unfavourable meteorological conditions combined with vehicular emissions, paddy straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during the winter every year.

According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the capital experienced peak pollution from November 1 to November 15 when the number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana increased.

Delhi-NCR sees fresh curbs as air pollution hits 'severe' levels, 50% staff ordered to work from home

According to the New Delhi-based Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), a total of 4,160 farm fires were reported from north India on Sunday -- the highest so far this season.

Punjab alone reported 3,230 incidents of stubble burning, the state's highest in a day so far this season, according to Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data.

Also read: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana continue to face severe AQI with the onset of peak stubble burning season

The poisonous haze has been causing significant problems for people with existing respiratory issues, according to doctors.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.