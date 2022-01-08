A total of 14 new Omicron cases were detected in Odisha today, which has taken its overall tally to 75 in the state, the state health department said. Among those tested positive for new Covid-19 variant Omicron, eight have travel history, while four are local cases.

Health officials said they are yet to ascertain the travel history of identify two others. The state has so far reported one death due to Omicron, and five recoveries. The first case of the new Covid-19 variant was reported on December in Odisha. As of now, all its districts of Odisha have reported the variant spread.

The state recorded 3,679 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 36 per cent higher than the previous day and the biggest single-day spike since June 18 last year.

Meanwhile, Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, will remain closed for devotees from January 10 (Monday) in view of the COVID19 situation, Puri Collector Samarth Verma said on Saturday. The Odisha government has also decided to shut down all colleges, universities, technical educational institutions from 10 January.

