BHUBANESWAR : The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha has directed all District Education Officers (DEOs) to submit a report on why almost 15000 students who had enrolled for the class IX examination did not appear for the same.

According to reports, 14,935 candidates out of the 5,66,269 candidates skipped appearing for the examination .

The BSE has asked DEOs to find out and submit a report on why so many students chose to remain absent from the exam.

The DEOs have been asked to submit their reports by 31 May, as to why so many students did not appear for the examination even though they were enrolled by their respective Head Masters.