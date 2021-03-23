OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Odisha: 15% reservation proposed for Govt school students in engineering, medical seats

New Delhi: The Naveen Patnaik led Odisha government Tuesday proposed a 15% reservation for government school students in medical and engineering colleges to reduce “inequity arising" from lack of "physical and economic access to coaching institutions".

“After introduction of Common Entrance Exams like NEET & JEE, number of students from Govt schools and colleges getting selected in these courses is getting reduced considerably - not due to lack of merit, rather for their inability to fare better due to lack of proper coaching," chief minister Naveen Patnaik said in a social media post, after presenting the proposal in the state assembly.

“Such common entrance tests require specialised training which is available only in coaching centres. Students studying in Govt Schools and Colleges lack both physical and economic access to coaching centres, resulting in inequitable conditions for majority of students," the proposal said, which is based on a high-power committee's recommendations to the state government.

The state government’s resolution said inequity arising from physical and economic access to coaching institutions, which are largely in cities and relatively expensive, will be addressed through this. In this backdrop the state government has “resolved to reserve an adequate number of seats for the students of Government High Schools in medical and engineering colleges of the state."

The development in Odisha follows Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, who have already reserved 7.5% seats each for government school students in such colleges.

