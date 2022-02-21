OPEN APP
Odisha: 152 tainted govt officials given compulsory retirement since 2019
With issuing orders to give compulsory retirement to another senior police officer on Monday, the Odisha government has so far dismissed 152 officials since 2019. 

The additional superintendent of police (communication) Trinath Mishra, who was dismissed from services on Monday, was recently arrested by the vigilance department for allegedly amassing assets worth about 9 crore and disproportionate to his known sources of income. 

His assets included a fleet of luxury cars and bikes worth over one crore, the officials said. 

Last week, the Odisha government has given compulsory retirement to 5 more officials on grounds of inefficiency and corruption. The compulsory retirement was given to a deputy superintendent of police(DSP), a police inspector, an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer, and two municipality executive officers, an official said.

CMO sources said the government took the action as part of its policy of zero tolerance of corruption. Vigilance department sleuths had raided 11 places in Cuttack, Khurda, Jajpur and Nabarangpur districts where Mishra had properties.

(With inputs from agencies)

