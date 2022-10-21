After keeping over 200 acres of land ideal for more than two decades, the Odisha government on Friday announced to return it to farmers.
Earlier, the state government had acquired this land from farmers to build an industrial park in the Ganjam district of Odisha. The of its kind decision was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
"In consideration of the public interest, the government has decided to return 206.685 acres of land that remained unutilised for the last two decades," Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra told PTI after the meeting.
Located at Kalipalli village in Ganjam district, the land was acquired by the state-run IDCO for a project. Seeing no construction on the ground for around 20 years, locals began protesting the non-utilisation of the resources. In response, the government decided to return the land to farmers.
"The land will be handed over to the original owners or to their legal heirs as per the provision of Rule 20 of Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition," the chief secretary said.
Government to waive the compensation amount given to the land losers
As the farmers whose land was acquired by the government for the planned industrial purpose, the return of land would have meant the return of compensation. But the state government has decided to waive the amount paid to the affected people. These farmers were compensated under the provision of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Compensation, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, and Development Plan) Rules, 2015.
In the cabinet meeting, it was also decided to approve a proposal to pay ₹100.6 crore to Larsen and Toubro Ltd for “compliance of the arbitral award"
"Odisha has taken a decision for payment of decretal dues amounting to ₹100.06 crore to Larsen & Toubro Ltd for compliance of the arbitral award dated 17.01.2002 of Arbitration Tribunal in a case of three agreements for the work strengthening & widening of Sambalpur-Rourkela road out of ADB Assistance," Mohapatra said.
To increase women's participation, the government also approved the proposal to amend Odisha Pani Panchayat Act to add mega lift irrigation projects and spouses of members of such panchayats.
The act aims to enable a way for farmers to participate collectively in the management of irrigation systems by forming pani panchayats.
