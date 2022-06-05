Odisha: 21 ministers take oath, new cabinet mix of young and experienced leaders

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the new convention centre of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, during which 13 cabinet and eight minister of state (independent charge), took oath
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday inducted 21 ministers, including five women and seven first-timers, in the run-up to the 2024 Assembly elections.
This comes a day after all 20 ministers in Odisha tendered their resignations.
The reshuffle has cleared the cabinet of several controversial faces and introduced a combination of young and experienced leaders from BJD.
The swearing-in ceremony took place in the new convention centre of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, during which 13 cabinet and eight minister of state (independent charge), took oath in the Naveen Patnaik-led state council of ministers.
Of the five women MLAs, three were inducted as cabinet ministers.
The newly-inducted women cabinet ministers are Pramila Mallik, Usha Devi and Tukuni Sahu.
Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Pratap Keshari Deb and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak are among Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLAs who took oath as new cabinet ministers. Further, Pradip Kumar Amat, Naba Kisore Das, Ashok Chandra Panda and Rajendra Dholakia were also administered oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ganeshi Lal at the ceremony.
The MLAs who were inducted as Minister of State (Independent charge) include Samir Ranjan Dash, Aswini Kumar Patra, Pritiranjan Gharai, Srikanta Sahu, Tusharkanti Behera, Rohit Pujari, Rita Sahu and Basanti Hembram.
News agency ANI reported that some of the ministers who performed well in their respective offices and were still dropped from the cabinet are likely to get important responsibilities in the party organization in view of the next election.
The Naveen Patnaik government has completed three years of its fifth consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Odisha on 29 May.
It was for the first time in the political history of Odisha that all ministers were directed to quit.
The ministry reshuffle exercise began a day after the ruling BJD won three Rajya Sabha seats and the by-poll in the Brajrajnagar assembly constituency.
The ministry reshuffle exercise began a day after the ruling BJD won three Rajya Sabha seats and the by-poll in the Brajrajnagar assembly constituency.