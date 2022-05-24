Odisha: 26 children diagnosed with Tomato fever, condition stable. Read here

Out of the 36 samples that were collected and tested in the Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar, 26 were found to be HFMD positive, Health Services director Bijay Mohapatra told reporters. Of the HFMD-infected childrens 19 are from Bhubaneswar, three from Puri and two each from Cuttack and Puri, according to Mohapatra.