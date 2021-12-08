NEW DELHI : The Odisha government on Wednesday said four persons who had returned to the state from ‘at-risk’ countries and tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and their samples were sent for genome sequencing to detect if they are infected with the Omicron variant.

The government said as many as 982 people have arrived in Odisha from eight ‘at-risk’ countries so far.

Speaking to the media, public health director Niranjan Mishra said the four persons who contracted coronavirus have been isolated and their samples were sent for genome sequencing to detect if they are infected with the Omicron variant.

The official further said all the four persons are well and in isolation. There is no need to worry.

Odisha health department bulletin said the state registered 255 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 10,50,760. The bulletin said one person each from Khurda and Cuttack succumbed to the deadly infection taking the death toll to 8,426 in the state. 53 others have died due to comorbidities so far, the health bulletin further added.

There are 2,142 active cases, while 10,40,139 people, including 218 in the past 24 hours, have recuperated from the disease so far, the health bulletin said.

