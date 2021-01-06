Odisha: 4 workers die after inhaling toxic gas leaked from SAIL’s Rourkela Plant

Odisha: 4 workers die after inhaling toxic gas leaked from SAIL’s Rourkela Plant1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 02:21 PM IST
- The four were contractual workers engaged by a private company
- SAIL says a high-level committee has been formed to inquire into the cause of the incident and all emergency protocols have been immediately activated in the plant
At least four workers died on Wednesday and a few others fell ill after inhaling a suspected toxic gas leaked from a unit at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of the state-run SAIL in Odisha, official sources said.
The mishap took place at the Coal Chemical Department of the RSP in the morning, when a total of 10 workers were on duty.
The four were contractual workers engaged by a private company, they said.
"According to a preliminary report, the four workers died due to emission of carbon monoxide gas from the unit," the officials said.
They were admitted to the ICU of the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) where they died and a few others are being treated in the RSP dispensary.
SAIL says a high-level committee has been formed to inquire into the cause of the incident and all emergency protocols have been immediately activated in the plant.
With inputs from PTI
