Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Odisha: 4 workers die after inhaling toxic gas leaked from SAIL’s Rourkela Plant
SAIL

Odisha: 4 workers die after inhaling toxic gas leaked from SAIL’s Rourkela Plant

1 min read . 02:21 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • The four were contractual workers engaged by a private company
  • SAIL says a high-level committee has been formed to inquire into the cause of the incident and all emergency protocols have been immediately activated in the plant

At least four workers died on Wednesday and a few others fell ill after inhaling a suspected toxic gas leaked from a unit at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of the state-run SAIL in Odisha, official sources said.

At least four workers died on Wednesday and a few others fell ill after inhaling a suspected toxic gas leaked from a unit at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of the state-run SAIL in Odisha, official sources said.

The mishap took place at the Coal Chemical Department of the RSP in the morning, when a total of 10 workers were on duty.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid vaccination: Dry run held at Hindu Rao Hospital, 8 other centres in Delhi today

3 min read . 03:16 PM IST

Over 50 Hong Kong opposition leaders, activists held under national security law

1 min read . 03:11 PM IST

India, Sri Lanka looking at post-Covid cooperation: S. Jaishankar

2 min read . 03:04 PM IST

'We understand farmers' situation' : SC adjourns hearing on agri laws to 11 Jan

1 min read . 02:42 PM IST

The mishap took place at the Coal Chemical Department of the RSP in the morning, when a total of 10 workers were on duty.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid vaccination: Dry run held at Hindu Rao Hospital, 8 other centres in Delhi today

3 min read . 03:16 PM IST

Over 50 Hong Kong opposition leaders, activists held under national security law

1 min read . 03:11 PM IST

India, Sri Lanka looking at post-Covid cooperation: S. Jaishankar

2 min read . 03:04 PM IST

'We understand farmers' situation' : SC adjourns hearing on agri laws to 11 Jan

1 min read . 02:42 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The four were contractual workers engaged by a private company, they said.

"According to a preliminary report, the four workers died due to emission of carbon monoxide gas from the unit," the officials said.

They were admitted to the ICU of the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) where they died and a few others are being treated in the RSP dispensary.

SAIL says a high-level committee has been formed to inquire into the cause of the incident and all emergency protocols have been immediately activated in the plant.

With inputs from PTI

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.