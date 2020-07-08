Subscribe
Home >News >India >Odisha: 5-day complete shutdown in Ganjam’s urban areas from July 9
Photo: PTI

Odisha: 5-day complete shutdown in Ganjam’s urban areas from July 9

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST ANI

  • During the shutdown period, essential services will continue
  • Screening and other measures will be undertaken in all NACs, Hinjilicut municipality, all block headquarters and Berhampur municipality

GANJAM : Five-day complete shutdown will be in place in all urban areas and five block headquarters of Ganjam from July 9-13, according to Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Five-day complete shutdown will be in place in all urban areas and five block headquarters of Ganjam from July 9-13, according to Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

During the shutdown period, essential services will continue.

During the shutdown period, essential services will continue.

According to the Collector, screening and other measures will be undertaken in all NACs, Hinjilicut municipality, all block headquarters and Berhampur Municipality from 9-13 July due to rising cases.

As per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 9,526 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Odisha including 6,486 recovered and 38 deaths.

