OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Odisha: 5 more govt officials get compulsory retirement. Read here
Listen to this article

The Odisha government has given compulsory retirement to 5 more officials on Tuesday on grounds of inefficiency and corruption. Since 2019, such actions have been taken against as many as 51 officials in the state.

On Tuesday, compulsory retirement was given to a deputy superintendent of police(DSP), a police inspector, an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer, and two municipality executive officers, an official said. The exercise was a part of the state government’s zero tolerance to corruption policy

Rabindra Kumar Sethi who was working as deputy superintendent at Kalahandi Investigative Units for Crime against Women(IUCAW) was caught red-handed by the anti-graft agency while allegedly accepting a bribe of 5,000 bribe from a complainant following which he was arrested and sent to judicial custody. 

Sushil Kumar Kujura, former Tehsildar of Bonai in Sundargarh district, had allegedly misappropriated MGNREA funds to the tune of 24. 22 lakh during his tenure as the BDO of Dhenkanal Sadar block. 

Binod Bihari Nayak, Bangomunda police station IIC, was arrested on November 30, 2021, after 5.87 lakh cash was seized from his vehicle and residential quarters by Vigilance officials. 

A former executive officer of Basudevpur Municipality in Bhadrak district, Tapas Ranjan Jena, has been ordered compulsory retirement on charges of dishonesty, dereliction of duty and financial irregularities. 

Bijay Krushna Nayak, the former executive officer of Karanjia NAC of Mayurbhanj district, was given retirement for inefficiency, dereliction of duty, misconduct, illicit relations with women, disinterest in delivering public services, and violation of government guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout