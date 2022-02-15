The Odisha government has given compulsory retirement to 5 more officials on Tuesday on grounds of inefficiency and corruption. Since 2019, such actions have been taken against as many as 51 officials in the state.

On Tuesday, compulsory retirement was given to a deputy superintendent of police(DSP), a police inspector, an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer, and two municipality executive officers, an official said. The exercise was a part of the state government’s zero tolerance to corruption policy

Rabindra Kumar Sethi who was working as deputy superintendent at Kalahandi Investigative Units for Crime against Women(IUCAW) was caught red-handed by the anti-graft agency while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 bribe from a complainant following which he was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Sushil Kumar Kujura, former Tehsildar of Bonai in Sundargarh district, had allegedly misappropriated MGNREA funds to the tune of ₹24. 22 lakh during his tenure as the BDO of Dhenkanal Sadar block.

Binod Bihari Nayak, Bangomunda police station IIC, was arrested on November 30, 2021, after ₹5.87 lakh cash was seized from his vehicle and residential quarters by Vigilance officials.

A former executive officer of Basudevpur Municipality in Bhadrak district, Tapas Ranjan Jena, has been ordered compulsory retirement on charges of dishonesty, dereliction of duty and financial irregularities.

Bijay Krushna Nayak, the former executive officer of Karanjia NAC of Mayurbhanj district, was given retirement for inefficiency, dereliction of duty, misconduct, illicit relations with women, disinterest in delivering public services, and violation of government guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies)

