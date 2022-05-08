Odisha: 64 students from two hostels test Covid positive, most asymptomatic

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This comes as the state reported 71 new cases during the day, taking the cumulative tally of the infection in Odisha to 12,88,202. The death toll stood at 9,126 with no new fatality
As many as 64 students living in two hostels of Odisha's Raygada district have tested positive for Covid-19, reported news agency PTI, quoting officials, on Sunday.
Forty-four residents of Anwesha Hostel at Kotlaguda were found to be Covid-positive, said hostel matron Namita Samal.
"All of them are asymptomatic and have been kept in isolation. All precautionary measures are being taken by the authorities to prevent further spread of the virus," she said.
Students of eight English-medium schools in the district live in the hostel.
In the Bisamkatak block, 20 students of Hatamuniguda Government High School were found to be Covid-positive. They lived in the school hostel.
District Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra confirmed that 64 cases were reported from the two hostels.
"During random testing, samples of 64 students were found to be positive, but they don't have any symptoms. The health conditions of all the students are stable, and they are under supervision," he said.
