Odisha: 75 children test positive for COVID-19; daily cases rise to 441

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said. Odisha currently has 4,581 active cases, while 603 people were cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,25,025. The state has thus far conducted over 2.14 crore sample tests, including 69,414 in the last 24 hours, and the overall positivity rate stands at 4.88 per cent. More than 1.04 crore people in the state have received both doses of the vaccines.

