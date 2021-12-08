Some students of the Kasturba Girls' High School at Dasarathpur block developed symptoms of the infection, following which their swab samples were collected and sent for testing, he said. "Test results of nine students were positive and they have been placed in isolation," the school authorities said. The entire school premises were sanitised.
As a precautionary measure, all the students and staffers of the institute have undergone COVID tests, District Collector Chakravarti Rathore said.
Odisha registered 151 new coronavirus cases, 46 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 10,50,505 on Tuesday, a health department bulletin said.
The COVID-19 death toll rose to 8,424 as one more person from Dhenkanal district succumbed to the disease. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to official data.
Odisha now has 2,107 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,39,921 people have recuperated from the disease, including 248 in the last 24 hour