As many as 9 school girls tested positive for COVID-19 in a government residential school in Odisha's Jajpur district. Currently, classroom teaching has been suspended at the school.

At least 182 students reside in the hostel of the residential school.

Some students of the Kasturba Girls' High School at Dasarathpur block developed symptoms of the infection, following which their swab samples were collected and sent for testing, he said. "Test results of nine students were positive and they have been placed in isolation," the school authorities said. The entire school premises were sanitised.

As a precautionary measure, all the students and staffers of the institute have undergone COVID tests, District Collector Chakravarti Rathore said.

Odisha registered 151 new coronavirus cases, 46 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 10,50,505 on Tuesday, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 8,424 as one more person from Dhenkanal district succumbed to the disease. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to official data.

Odisha now has 2,107 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,39,921 people have recuperated from the disease, including 248 in the last 24 hour

Telangana: 43 students test COVID positive

Earlier this week, 43 students of Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences in Karimnagar, Telangana, have tested positive for COVID-19, District Medical Health Officer said on Monday.

The medical students had participated in various events as part of annual day celebrations recently, a health official said adding the college and the hostel has been shut, as reported by PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

