Odia actor Uttam Mohanty passes away, to be cremated with state honours; fans pay last tribute

Uttam Mohanty death: Veteran Odia actor Uttam Mohanty passed away at the age of 66 years at a private hospital in New Delhi on Thursday. His mortal remains were brought to his residence at Jagannath Vihar after the cremation.

Uttam Mohan's last rites will be performed at the Satya Nagar crematorium in Bhubaneshwar with full state honours, a family friend of the veteran actor, Rabi Mishra, told PTI.

Uttam Mohanty's last rites Emotions ran high at the deceased actor's residence in Jagannath Vihar, Odisha, after his mortal remains arrived on Friday.

Advertisement

Also Read | Gene Hackman death: All about his love story with wife Betsy Arakawa

A large crowd of cine artists, cultural figures, fans, and members of the public gathered at Biju Patnaik International Airport on Friday to bid their final farewell to the beloved actor as his mortal remains arrived.

In accordance with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's directives, the police have made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth funeral procession and cremation of Uttam Mohan, reported PTI.

How did Uttam Mohanty die Uttam Mohanty has been admitted to the hospital since February 8 after his health deteriorated because of liver ailments. He succumbed to his illness at 10:45 PM on Thursday, February 27.

Uttam Mohanty is survived by his wife, veteran actress Aparajita Mohanty, and their son, superstar Babushan Mohanty.

Also Read | TMC worker beaten to death in West Bengal’s Birbhum

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of eminent film actor Shri Uttam Mohanty. Shri Mohanty won the hearts of countless viewers by playing the lead role in many Odia films. His contribution to the development of Odia film will always be remembered. As a sweet-spoken and humble gentleman, he was the idol of all. His demise has caused an irreparable loss to the Odia film world. My condolences to his family and fans,” President Droupadi Murmu wrote in a post on X in Odia.

Advertisement

Uttam Mohanty movies Born and brought up in Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district, Uttam Mohanty acted in 135 Odia and 30 Bengali films.

From iconic movies such as 'Danda Balunga', 'Jahaku Rakhibe Ananta', to 'Rajanigandha', Uttam Mohanty has a lot of blockbuster Odia movies to his acclaim. Mohanty also acted in the Hindi film 'Naya Zaher'.