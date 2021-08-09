With dip in the number of coronavirus cases in Bhubaneswar, the city's civic body has allowed all religious institutions including temples, mosques, churches and others to open for public from August 23.

However, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its order said, no devotee will be allowed inside the ‘Garva Griha’ or sanctum santorum of any temple area and will be allowed "Darshan' from a safe distance only. There shall be no food offerings in the temple.

It further reads, At Lord Lingaraj temple, a maximum of 100 devotees will be allowed from Singhadwar to Ada- Katha (main temple). Sahan darshan / Garvagruha darshan (open darshan) will be completely prohibited. Similarly, no offerings to the lord shall be accepted by the Sebayats (servitors) and only Darshan will be allowed. In all other temples, churches, mosques, gurudwaras etc., not more than 25 people will be allowed to congregate.

Religious institution authorities shall ensure maintenance of social distancing of 6 feet among visitors. All religious establishments also have to ensure RT-PCR testing of their priests/sebayats and only RT-PCR negative and Final COVID vaccination certificate holders will be allowed to perform rituals. The Priests/Sebayats shall have to put on Mask at all times, it further reads.

Religious authorities will have to provide for hand washing / hand sanitizing for devotees at entry and Exit points. Spitting inside & outside the premises and chewing of PAN /Ghutka is strictly prohibited. Vulnerable people with co-morbidities, old people, pregnant women or children below 18 years of age, are advised not to visit religious institutions, it also says.

The decision was taken after a consultative meeting with relevant stakeholders of all religious groups was held virtually on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.