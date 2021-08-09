It further reads, At Lord Lingaraj temple, a maximum of 100 devotees will be allowed from Singhadwar to Ada- Katha (main temple). Sahan darshan / Garvagruha darshan (open darshan) will be completely prohibited. Similarly, no offerings to the lord shall be accepted by the Sebayats (servitors) and only Darshan will be allowed. In all other temples, churches, mosques, gurudwaras etc., not more than 25 people will be allowed to congregate.