Odisha allows 10 people to gather for R-Day celebrations amid Covid surge

Citizens have been advised to unfurl National Flag on the premises of their houses with congregation of not more than five persons amid adherence to Covid-19 protocols
BHUBANESWAR :
The state of Odisha on Tuesday recorded 206 new Covid-19 cases, which is 21 more than that recorded on Monday taking the total tally of cases of novel coronavirus in the state to 10,45,862.
Keeping in mind the covid situation in the state, the government has prohibited the congregation of more than ten people in public places to celebrate Republic Day on 26 January.