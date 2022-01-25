Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha allows 10 people to gather for R-Day celebrations amid Covid surge

Odisha allows 10 people to gather for R-Day celebrations amid Covid surge

For public/private institutions, clubs and similar places, the government has advised to celebrate the Republic Day with not more than 10 persons, it said.
1 min read . 02:40 PM IST Livemint

Citizens have been advised to unfurl National Flag on the premises of their houses with congregation of not more than five persons amid adherence to Covid-19 protocols

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BHUBANESWAR : The state of Odisha on Tuesday recorded 206 new Covid-19 cases, which is 21 more than that recorded on Monday taking the total tally of cases of novel coronavirus in the state to 10,45,862.

Keeping in mind the covid situation in the state, the government has prohibited the congregation of more than ten people in public places to celebrate Republic Day on 26 January. 

The state also advised people to unfurl the National Flag at their house premises.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued the Covid-related guidelines for the celebration of Republic Day in the state on January 26.

The state also registered two new Covid related deaths taking the total death toll to 8,381, a health official said.

Citizens have been advised to unfurl National Flag on the premises of their houses with congregation of not more than five persons amid adherence to Covid-19 protocols, the order said.

For public/private institutions, clubs and similar places, the government has advised to celebrate the Republic Day with not more than 10 persons, it said.

“All Covid appropriate behaviour such as social/physical distancing, use of face masks and hand hygiene shall be followed by one and all during the celebration," it added.

It said the state/district/block and gram panchayat level celebrations for hoisting of the National Flag will be organized as per the circular/guidelines issued by the government on 10 January. 

