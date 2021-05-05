The earlier order had banned the movement of public transport during the lockdown period. "The city buses service provided by Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has also been allowed to operate with a limited number of services to and from airport & railway stations during the lockdown period," the order issued on Tuesday said. The services will be operated with up to the seating capacity of the bus only and no standing passengers are allowed.

