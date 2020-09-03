Odisha allows restaurants, bars to reopen. Check details

Odisha allows restaurants, bars to reopen. Check details1 min read . 07:50 AM IST
The local authorities will decide whether bars and restaurants should be allowed to operate in an area which has been declared as a containment zone.
Bars and restaurants across Odisha have been allowed to reopen for dining by the State government.
According to a letter, dated September 2, written by Director and Additional Secretary to Odisha government, restaurants and bars will have to strictly adhere to the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Health Ministry on preventive measures in view of COVID-19.
It also said that local authorities will decide whether bars and restaurants should be allowed to operate in an area which has been declared as a containment zone.
The Central government had issued COVID-19 guidelines for Unlock-4, which came into effect from Tuesday. The government has decided to open more activities outside the containment zones.
