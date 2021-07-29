OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Odisha allows the reopening of medical colleges. Guidelines and other details here

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to restart classes at the medical colleges in the state, officials said, news agency PTI reported. Colleges imparting training in nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy and occupational therapy, public health and other institutions offering paramedical and allied medical science courses will also reopen soon, they said.

Here are the latest guidelines by the Odisha government:

  • The theory classes are to be continued online.
  • The authorities are allowed to conduct practical/clinical classes and examinations in groups at 50 per cent capacity.
  • The students must submit written permission from their parents or guardians to attend such sessions.
  • The institution shall make provision for screening of the students for COVID symptoms.
  • Students must adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviours - use masks, wash hands and avoid crowded places.
  • Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated/ partially vaccinated students should be segregated, the guidelines said.
  • The institutions should start vaccination drives for students and college staff in coordination with the local health authorities.


