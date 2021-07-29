1 min read.Updated: 29 Jul 2021, 08:53 AM ISTLivemint
The institutions should start vaccination drives for students and college staff in coordination with the local health authorities
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to restart classes at the medical colleges in the state, officials said, news agency PTI reported. Colleges imparting training in nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy and occupational therapy, public health and other institutions offering paramedical and allied medical science courses will also reopen soon, they said.
Here are the latest guidelines by the Odisha government: