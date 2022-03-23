Odisha: Anganwadi Centres to open from 28 March. Check full list of SoPs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With Anganwadi Centres opening after almost 1 year in Odisha, the state's Department of Women and Child Development issued standard operating procedures (SOP). The AWCs in Odisha were closed since April 19, 2021 and will reopen on March 28. During this period, ration, in lieu of hot cooked meals (HCMs) and eggs were given to the Anganwadi children
In a letter to all District Collectors, the department stated, "Taking the present situation into account, it has been decided to open all AWCs in the state with effect from March 28 except in those AWCs where district administration decides otherwise depending on the local situation."
"If COVID cases are detected in future, in any gram panchayat, district administration may also close down all the AWCs of that gram panchayat forthwith; ensure isolation and other protocols for the beneficiary so affected under intimation to this office," added the statement.
Department asked to reopen all AWCs in the state and continue operating all Anganwadi services, including the supplementary nutrition programme (SNP).
"The AWCs will be kept open from 7.30 am to 9.30 am for 25 days a month. Morning snacks and HCMs will be served to the pre-schoolers (three to six years) in such a way that the sitting arrangement ensures a social distance amongst children," further added the statement.
However, ration, in lieu of HCMs and eggs will be given to the Anganwadi children at their doorsteps in case of children who are not able to attend AWC due to COVID or some other problem or on the closure of AWC.
All other Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) such as immunization, health checkups, referrals, and Nutrition & Health Education (NHEd) are to continue. In order to ensure that all these activities are taken up, in adherence to Covid-19 protocols, the department has also given the direction.
