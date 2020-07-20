NEW DELHI : The Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha on Monday announced monetary incentives for doctors, paramedics and Class lV employees deployed at dedicated Covid-19 hospitals/health centres across state.

The state government in a statement said after careful consideration the government has decided to approve incentives for doctors, paramedics and Class lV employees engaged for treatment and care of covid-19 positive patients.

The government said an incentive of ₹1000 per day is decided for doctors, ₹500 per day for paramedics and ₹200 per day for Class lV employees for caring of covid-19 positive patients.

The state government further said the healthcare employees deployed at dedicated Covid-19 hospitals/health centres are entitled to avail the incentive for those days in which they are in active line of duty in contact with covid-19 positive patients in covid health facilities. The expenditure will be met out of Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

Meanwhile, the state today reported 673 new coronavirus cases and six fatalities in past 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus infected individuals surges to 18,110 in the state, said the Information and Public Relation Department said.

Of these 18,110, there are 5,533 active cases, 12,452 patients have recovered and 97 have succumbed to the virus, added the department.

