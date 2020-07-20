Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Odisha announces incentives for health workers deployed at covid centres
A doctor wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit looks after a COVID-19 coronavirus patient at the Intensive Care Unit

Odisha announces incentives for health workers deployed at covid centres

1 min read . 06:59 PM IST Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The Odisha government said an incentive of 1,000 per day is decided for doctors, 500 per day for paramedics and 200 per day for Class lV employees for caring of covid-19 positive patients

NEW DELHI : The Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha on Monday announced monetary incentives for doctors, paramedics and Class lV employees deployed at dedicated Covid-19 hospitals/health centres across state.

The Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha on Monday announced monetary incentives for doctors, paramedics and Class lV employees deployed at dedicated Covid-19 hospitals/health centres across state.

The state government in a statement said after careful consideration the government has decided to approve incentives for doctors, paramedics and Class lV employees engaged for treatment and care of covid-19 positive patients.

The state government in a statement said after careful consideration the government has decided to approve incentives for doctors, paramedics and Class lV employees engaged for treatment and care of covid-19 positive patients.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The government said an incentive of 1000 per day is decided for doctors, 500 per day for paramedics and 200 per day for Class lV employees for caring of covid-19 positive patients.

The state government further said the healthcare employees deployed at dedicated Covid-19 hospitals/health centres are entitled to avail the incentive for those days in which they are in active line of duty in contact with covid-19 positive patients in covid health facilities. The expenditure will be met out of Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

Meanwhile, the state today reported 673 new coronavirus cases and six fatalities in past 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus infected individuals surges to 18,110 in the state, said the Information and Public Relation Department said.

Of these 18,110, there are 5,533 active cases, 12,452 patients have recovered and 97 have succumbed to the virus, added the department.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated