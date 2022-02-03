The Odisha government on Thursday informed that all educational institutions in the state could start physical classes from 7 February and 17 February.

The order issued stated that all educational institutions and schools from class 8 and above including colleges, universities, ITIs, Polytechnic and Degree colleges, and professional universities should reopen from 7 February. The order further stated that class 1-7 could restart offline classes from 17 February.

Education Institutions Opening Order | 3rd Feb, 2022 pic.twitter.com/cRfiZScDJ5 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 3, 2022

The order cited the fact that Covid-19 cases and Omicron cases in the state are on a steady decline and those who are infected are also recovering well and fast.

The order further stated that students can opt for offline or online teaching. Educational institutions will have to offer hybrid teaching options to students.

The order also stated that Covid Appropriate Behaviour and protocols need to followed in order to prevent the transmission of the virus.

The order directed hostels and other residential facilities to open up as offline classes begin to take place.

Regarding examination, the order stated that exams up to class 9 and for promotion of students from class 11 to class 12 will be done through class assessment. These examinations can be taken in the online or offline or hybrid mode depending on the feasibility of the school.

The board examinations for class 10, 12 will be conducted as per the guidelines of the respective Boards, Council or Regulatory authorities.

Finally, regarding examinations in Higher education institutions, including technical and professional institutions, will be conducted as per approved guidelines prevailing just before the closure of these institutions on 10 January 2022.

