Covid deaths: The Odisha government on Tuesday announced financial assistance of ₹50,000 to the kin of each of those who died of Covid-19. “To implement the order of the Supreme Court, the Odisha government will issue a special standard operating procedure (SOP)," said Prof C B K Mohanty, chief of the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET).

The money will be paid from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The state has so far reported 8,187 deaths.

Apart from this, the next of kin of any Covid patient, who died by suicide, and those who died in accidents, are also entitled to financial assistance, Mohanty said as per PTI.

Earlier this month, the Centre in an affidavit filed before with the Supreme Court had said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had recommended ₹50,000 be given to the kin of those who died of Covid.

The states will make the payment from their respective disaster response funds, and it will be channelised through the Disaster Management Authority or the district administrations.

The families concerned will submit their claims through a form issued by the state authorities along with specified documents, including those certifying the cause of death as COVID-19.

Today, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order for ex-gratia of ₹50,000 for next to kin of those who died of Covid. The Ministry, in its letter to the Chief Secretaries of all states, said that the amount would be disbursed from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.