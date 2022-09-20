As per reports, 91 villages along the coast of Odisha are extremely vulnerable to sea erosion, while 85 others are at risk. Sea erosion threatens 318 villages of the state spread across six coastal districts. Keeping these threats in mind the government is popularizing climate adaptive livelihood activities and in the same direction approved a ₹261 worth livelihood action plan for the regeneration of coasts and climate resilience among people on the coast.

