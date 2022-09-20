Odisha government plans to invest ₹261 crore in a livelihood action plan for regeneration of coasts and climate resilience for people on the coast
As per reports, 91 villages along the coast of Odisha are extremely vulnerable to sea erosion, while 85 others are at risk. Sea erosion threatens 318 villages of the state spread across six coastal districts. Keeping these threats in mind the government is popularizing climate adaptive livelihood activities and in the same direction approved a ₹261 worth livelihood action plan for the regeneration of coasts and climate resilience among people on the coast.
The meeting of the steering committee of Integrated Coastal Management Society (ICZMS) held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra decided on Monday to implement this community-based action plan from the current year till 2026-27.
"The interventions will be rolled out from the current year and would be completed by 2026-27," said Project Director ICZMS Sushanta Nanda.
"An amount of ₹261.50 crore would be invested in the coastal livelihood action plan," he added.
Areas of Talsari in Balasore district, Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district, Bahuda and Chilika in Ganjam district, and Devi Mouth, Chilika in Puri district in Odisha will be covered under the project for coastal regeneration.
Nanda also informed that around 3,75,321 hectares of coastal area spread over 339-gram panchayats and five forest divisions would be included in the project.
"Community-based organizations, NGOs, eco-clubs, women self-help groups and local village communities would be involved in the planning, execution and carrying forward of the intervention," he said.
Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra directed the officials to prioritize the villages that usually face climate-induced calamities and prepare a annual action plan in consultation with the communities.
He also asked officials to look for places in the coastal areas that can be converted into hubs for eco-tourism with facilities like boating and wildlife watching.
“It was also decided to increase the density of mangrove forest and seagrass for enriching coastal eco-system to reduce the impact of tidal surge and storm," said additional chief secretary in-charge of revenue and disaster management SB Sahoo.
