Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Odisha asks Centre to include journalists, Jagannath Temple priests as frontline workers for Covid vaccination

Odisha asks Centre to include journalists, Jagannath Temple priests as frontline workers for Covid vaccination

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha Health Department wrote to the Union Health Secretary seeking the Central Government's nod

The Odisha government has urged the Union Health Ministry to allow it to include journalists, electricity and water supply and airport workers and priests of Lord Jagannath Temple and Lingaraj Temple in the frontline workers category for coronavirus vaccination in the state.

The Odisha government has urged the Union Health Ministry to allow it to include journalists, electricity and water supply and airport workers and priests of Lord Jagannath Temple and Lingaraj Temple in the frontline workers category for coronavirus vaccination in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha Health Department wrote to the Union Health Secretary seeking the Central Government's nod.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

As covid cases rise, govt mulls including all above 45 for vaccines

2 min read . 10:14 AM IST

Axis AMC launches IT-focused exchange traded fund

1 min read . 10:05 AM IST

Japan raises tariffs on US beef after hitting import limit

2 min read . 09:58 AM IST

Auto cos to be fined 1 cr on mandatory recall orders for defective vehicles

2 min read . 09:51 AM IST

Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha Health Department wrote to the Union Health Secretary seeking the Central Government's nod.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

As covid cases rise, govt mulls including all above 45 for vaccines

2 min read . 10:14 AM IST

Axis AMC launches IT-focused exchange traded fund

1 min read . 10:05 AM IST

Japan raises tariffs on US beef after hitting import limit

2 min read . 09:58 AM IST

Auto cos to be fined 1 cr on mandatory recall orders for defective vehicles

2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The letter states: "It is suggested that the following categories may be included as FLWs (frontline workers). Journalists and other personnel of print and electronic media. Staff engaged in the maintenance of essential services like electricity and water supply. Staff engaged at airports, railways and seaports. Sebayats (priests) of Lord Jagannath Temple, Puri, Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar."

Vaccination drive was started in the country on January 16 for healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase.

The second phase started on March 1 in which doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Covid-19 caseload mounted to 3,38,405 on Wednesday as 82 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 48 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 34 detected during contact tracing.

Mayurbhanj district recorded the highest of new cases at 11, followed by Khurda (9), Bargarh and Sundergarh (7 each).

TRENDING STORIES See All

Two districts -Boudh and Malkangiri - have turned "COVID-19 free" as no active cases exist there.

Sixty-one people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,35,857, which is 99.24 per cent of the caseload.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.