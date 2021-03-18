{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Odisha government has urged the Union Health Ministry to allow it to include journalists, electricity and water supply and airport workers and priests of Lord Jagannath Temple and Lingaraj Temple in the frontline workers category for coronavirus vaccination in the state.

The letter states: "It is suggested that the following categories may be included as FLWs (frontline workers). Journalists and other personnel of print and electronic media. Staff engaged in the maintenance of essential services like electricity and water supply. Staff engaged at airports, railways and seaports. Sebayats (priests) of Lord Jagannath Temple, Puri, Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar."

Vaccination drive was started in the country on January 16 for healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase.

The second phase started on March 1 in which doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Covid-19 caseload mounted to 3,38,405 on Wednesday as 82 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 48 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 34 detected during contact tracing.

Two districts -Boudh and Malkangiri - have turned "COVID-19 free" as no active cases exist there.

Sixty-one people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,35,857, which is 99.24 per cent of the caseload.

