Odisha asks for a second AIIMS in its tribal dominated region

The Odisha government has requested the Centre to set up another AIIMS medical centre in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district in the Western Odisha. The state currently has a fully-functional AIIMS in Bhubaneswar, which has emerged as one of the leading AIIMS in the country in terms of medical education and quality health care

Asit Tripathy, State Chief Secretary, has recently written to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan proposing them to set up a second AIIMS in the state.

"We have learned that a second AIIMS has been established in Bihar and a similar proposal is under consideration in another state. In view of the health care requirements of Odisha, it is proposed that a second AIIMS may be considered for Western Odisha in the district of Sundargarh," Tripathy said.

"There is a readily available infrastructure for college and hospital in Sundargarh. As a CSR initiative, an MoU has been signed between the Odisha government and NTPC to establish a medical college and hospital. The Construction of the project has been completed and the equipment procurement process is going on," he added.

"Therefore, this available infrastructure can be utilised for setting up AIIMS within a short period of time. It will cater to a large Tribal population in the area and help in providing quality tertiary care in the backward area of Western Odisha. The location is easily accessible through road, railway and air," Asit Tripathy said.





















