Odisha Assembly approves threefold salary hike for MLAs, CM, Speaker, others; check new paychecks here

The Odisha Assembly recently made a remarkable threefold hike in the monthly salary of its members. On 9 December, the assembly approved an increase of ₹2.34 lakh in the salary of each Member of the Legislative(MLA) after the House unanimously passed four bills effecting the increase.

From the previous ₹1.11 lakh, which includes salary, allowances and other financial benefits, the revised paycheck has substantially increased to ₹3.45 lakh, making it one of the highest in the country, PTI reported. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling revealed that the updated salary will be effective from June 2024, when the 17th Assembly was formed. the House unanimously passed four bills effecting the increase

As per the report, the salary hike was not limited to MLAs, the chief minister, ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, the leader of the opposition and the pension of ex-MLAs were also trebled. Besides three time increase in salary, the bills include a provision that directs state government to disburse ₹25 lakh assistance to the family of any sitting MLA in the event of death.

In addition to salary hike, the bill also has provision for allowances and pension every five years. “One of the bills passed also allows such hikes through ordinance without requiring a fresh bill, ” PTI quoted Mukesh Mahaling as saying. The demand for salary hike has been in place since 2007 which was ultimately approved on Tuesday.

Breakup of updated MLA salary A breakup up of the new paycheck of Odisha MLAs is given below:

Base salary - ₹ 90,000

90,000 Constituency/ secretarial allowance - ₹ 75,000

75,000 Conveyance allowance - ₹ 50,000

50,000 Books, journals and periodicals allowance - ₹ 10,000

10,000 Electricity allowance - ₹ 20,000

20,000 Fixed travelling allowance - ₹ 50,000

50,000 Medical allowance - ₹ 35,000

35,000 Telephone allowance - ₹ 15,000 Notably, ex-MLA's pension has also been revised, the updated paycheck of ₹1.17 lakh, includes ₹80,000 as pension, ₹25,000 as medical allowance, ₹12,500 as travel allowance and an additional ₹3,000, the new provision said.

"The hike in pension will particularly help the former MLAs who have been old and sick," PTI quoted Opposition chief whip and former Speaker Pramila Mallik as saying.

The approved bills suggest that the chief minister will be entitled to ₹3,74,000 salary per month while Assembly Speaker and Deputy Chief Minister will get ₹3,68,000 salary. Deputy speaker and minister of state will receive ₹3,56,000 salary while cabinet ministers and the leader of the opposition will get ₹3,62,000 salary every month.