Odisha Assembly Budget session to start from February 18

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha): The Budget session of the Odisha Assembly will commence on February 18 and continue in two phases till April 9, Assembly speaker Surjya Narayan Patro said.

Patro said: "The next session is scheduled to commence from March 11 to March 31. The state budget will be presented on February 22."

The speaker also inaugurated today a workshop on National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

"We had declared to conduct an e-Vidhansabha in the state. Now, the central government has given all its assistance. All the employees of the Vidhansabha are getting training by the NeVA officials. For the last three weeks, the employees are putting their files online," he further informed. (ANI)

